Friday December 13, 2019

-Nairobi Women Representative, Esther Passaris, has vowed to sue blogger Robert Alai after he defamed her on social media.





In a tweet on Thursday, Alai said Nairobi county leaders we’re not fighting corruption but rather distracted by other matters.





“With Sonko in custody, the Akiba estate land grabber is back digging the piece of land. Sonko accused EACC head of investigations as being behind grabbing of the piece. MP and MCA basically doing nothing.@Esterpassaris looking for those she can bed,” Alai wrote.





But Passaris has not taken this with a pinch of salt. Instead, she has directed her lawyers to take up the matter.





"I have instructed my lawyers. #RobertALiar will have his 'days of doom' sooner rather than later," Passaris said.





She said that she will pursue the matter and ensure that the blogger respects women and those in office.





"...It is honestly pathetic that over the years he derives relevancy by attempting to demean my being and my stature to whats between my legs," she said.



