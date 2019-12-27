Friday, December 27, 2019 - Nairobi County Woman Rep, Esther Passaris, is under fire from a section of Kenyans after she spent her Christmas Day serving beer to the elderly.





Passaris and her team visited the Little Sisters of the Poor in Kasarani on Christmas day where they donated fruits and vegetables and beer for the senior citizens.





Taking to twitter, she shared photos of herself serving beer to the elderly and it did not go down well with some netizens.









"I have seen photos of Nairobi Woman Representative @EstherPassaris sharing summit lager with the elderly somewhere.





"Is that how you celebrate Xmas with old folks,” a tweep by the name Mohammed Onyango posed.





To which Passaris responded: “We donated dry food, fruits & vegetables.





"When a few men and women requested beers to enjoy Christmas we saw nothing wrong with that.





"Given their age, we got sugar free beers:-). We also had soft drinks & juices.





"When my 95-year-old Cucu asked for a cigarette, I got her one,"





Check out the photos below.











