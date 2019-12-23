Tuesday December 24, 2019

-Equity Bank chairman, Peter Munga,has urged Deputy President William Ruto to stop dividing members of the Kikuyu community.





Munga, who is among the cartels in the Banking industry, was speaking on Monday as chairman of Kikuyu Council of Elders.





The old man questioned Ruto’s tact of hosting delegations of Kikuyu leaders in his home, accusing him of attempting to buy the region over.





“When you tell people they will be given money, they will definitely come. The Deputy President should, however, remember that you can rent a Kikuyu but you can’t buy one,” Munga said





Munga was speaking in Ruaka after meeting members of the GEMA community living in the area.





The Equity Bank chairman is among bureaucrats who have made billions of shillings by oppressing millions of poor Kenyans.





The old geezer is opposed to Ruto’s presidency because he comes from poor background and he is currently drumming support for NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s presidency in 2022.



