Wednesday, December 25, 2019 - A lady was left with an egg on her face after she went to her ex-boyfriend’s house begging him to rekindle their love but the young man taught her a lesson she will never forget.





Apparently, the lady neglected the guy when he was poor but after he started living the good life after getting money , she came back begging.





The guy beat her like a toddler and chased her out of his house.





Young ladies, learn to support your man's visions even if he is broke.





See video.





The Kenyan DAILY POST