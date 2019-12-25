Wednesday, December 25, 2019- A lady was left with an egg on her face after she went to her ex-boyfriend’s house begging him to rekindle their love but the young man taught her a lesson she will never forget.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Apparently, the lady neglected the guy when he was poor but after he started living the good life after getting money , she came back begging.
The guy beat her like a toddler and chased her out of his house.
Young ladies, learn to support your man's visions even if he is broke.
See video.
