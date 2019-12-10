Tuesday December 10, 2019 - EACC Director of Investigations, Abdi Mohamud Ahmed, has accused Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko of doctoring CCTV footage with the aim of blackmailing him.





Speaking before Justice John Onyiego, Abdi claimed that Sonko's aides tampered with footage from a hotel he frequents to make it look like the EACC Director was meeting with former Nairobi Majority Leader, Abdi Guyo, to receive a bribe.





"The said CCTV footage has evidently and deliberately been altered to create unwarranted speculation and innuendo to blackmail, intimidate and/or stop the ongoing investigations.”





“There is no doubt whatsoever that the petitioner intentionally and maliciously joined me as a respondent so as to taint my credibility, reputation and professional standing in a bid to erode public confidence in my ability to discharge my functions," Ahmed stated in court.

Governor Sonko allegedly called the manager of Heron Portico Hotel and asked to review camera footage claiming that people were meeting there to plan his impeachment.





The Governor further stated that money had exchanged hands in the hotel between director Abdi and MCA Guyo who both frequent the hotel.





"I wish to state that I showed the CCTV clips to Mr.Mugo [County Chief of Staff]...out of the trust for the Governor Mr. Sonko and I wanted to dispute allegations that there was money being distributed at Heron Hotel to destabilize Nairobi County," the hotel's manager, Philip Anyona, stated.





Sonko moved to court against the EACC Director shortly after he was summoned to EACC offices before he was arrested.





He claimed that the Director was biased in conducting his mandate claiming that the corruption accusations were unsubstantiated.



