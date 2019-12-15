Sunday December 15, 2019 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is in deep trouble and could find himself behind bars yet again barely a week after he was released from prison over corruption.





This is after a court in Voi summoned him to appear before it on Wednesday to answer to charges regarding assaulting a police officer during his dramatic arrest in Voi on December 6, 2019.





Police spokesperson Charles Owino confirmed the summon going on to state that the office of the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji had recommended the fresh charges.





"During the arrest, he became abusive, unruly and violent in an attempt to resist hence obstructing police officers from the lawful execution of their duties.”





“In this process, he assaulted and injured he senior police officer leading the team and damaged media equipment," read an excerpt of a letter signed by the spokesperson.





Taita Taveta County Police Commander Mohammed Kiprotich, revealed that Sonko is wanted for allegedly assaulting Coast Regional Police Commander, Rashid Yakub, at the Ikanga Airstrip, Voi.





He went on to reveal that four witnesses - three police officers and the alleged victim, had already been listed to testify against the governor once he makes way to the Magistrate's court in Voi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



