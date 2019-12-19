Thursday, December 19, 2019- Beleaguered Kiambu County Governor, Ferdinand Waititu Baba Yao, has been impeached.





This is after Kiambu County Assembly on Thursday passed a motion of impeachment against Waititu over abuse of office and gross misconduct.





The motion was supported by 63 out of the 92 MCAs, reaching the two thirds majority threshold needed to impeach a Governor.





Now the Kiambu County Speaker is required to inform the Senate Speaker of the impeachment decision within three days.





The Speaker of the Senate will convene a special sitting to inform senators of the charges facing the Governor and then form a special committee to investigate the charges before submitting a report to the whole house within fourteen days.





Senators would then vote to either confirm or overturn the decision of the county assembly.





A vote of simple majority is needed to confirm the impeachment after which the Governor would cease to be Governor.





The Deputy Governor would then take over for the rest of the term.





This is a big blow to Waititu who has been barred from accessing the County offices after he was arrested and charged over massive looting.



