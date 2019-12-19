Thursday December 19,2019

-Disgraced Ekeza Sacco founder ,Pastor David Ngari alias Gakuyo has lambasted Gatundu South MP , Moses Kuria, terming him as an attention seeker who had nothing much to offer to his constituents.





Speaking at AIPCA Karure Church in Gatundu North Constituency, accused Kuria of being used by politicians as a weapon for hire.





In a rather coruscating manner, Gakuyo went forward to describe Kuria as a man who speaks under an influence, adding that his pronouncements have the potential to create public discord.





“This is what leads to him spitting out unnecessary words that are always aimed at creating disharmony within the society. You have no reason to listen to him," the religious leader criticised.





Gakuyo went further to mock Kuria and warned that he could easily be floored as the Gatundu South MP.





“Some people tend to fear Kuria the same way they fear Kabogo not knowing that he is just but a powerless politician.





“If I would announce vying for the MP position at Gatundu South, I would easily floor him with a big margin in the vote count,” said Gakuyo



