Thursday December 5, 2019 - Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga's meeting with Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has yet again elicited criticism.





Raila held a closed-door meeting with the former Devolution Minister at his Capitol Hill offices on Tuesday.





Previously, the two never used to see eye to eye after Raila raised corruption allegations against Waiguru, leading to her exit from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government.





In a tweet on Thursday, Economist David Ndii took a swipe at Raila over the meeting, suggesting that meeting with him will cleanse one's dirty past.

"Capital Hill Laundry Services.”





“We clean: looters, electoral fraud, land grabbing, historical injustices, hate speech, weupe wa pamba guaranteed," Ndii tweeted.





Ndii worked as Raila's advisor during 2017 polls.





However, the two parted ways following Raila's decision to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta under the famous handshake.





Waiguru, who has since reconciled with Raila, said the two discussed the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative report.



