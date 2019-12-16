Monday, December 16, 2019 - It was all fun and games for a couple that was having good time in a bar in Naivasha until the woman bit off the boyfriend’s tongue while kissing.





According to a witness, the lady who is in her 20s, tore the man’s tongue and spat it out before fleeing the scene.





“The two had been drinking for some time when the man started kissing the woman and it’s not clear what caused the woman to turn against her lover,” the witness said.





“After biting and cutting off a very big chunk of the tongue, the woman fled leaving the man writhing in pain and was rushed to the hospital,” he added









The man and the lady were known to be lovers and they used to frequent the entertainment joint.





The motive behind the shocking attack couldn’t be established immediately since the man could not talk.





Area Chief Hassan Guyo confirmed the incident and said a manhunt was launched for the suspect while the man was undergoing treatment.





“The man cannot talk as a big part of his tongue is missing while the suspect responsible for the attack has gone missing,” Guyo said.



