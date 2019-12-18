Thursday, December 19, 2019- A video showing the moment a heavily pregnant woman confronted a man who allegedly impregnated her but denied responsibility is going viral on social media.





In the video, the lady is seen storming into a shop where the guy she claims is responsible for the pregnancy works.







She proceeds to cause drama while asking the guy to man up and take responsibility but he flatly disowns her.













The guy even mocked the lady claiming that she looks like a man and he has never seen a man pregnant.





Watch the trending video below.







