Wednesday December 11, 2019 - Embakasi East lawmaker, Babu Owino, has said Deputy President William Ruto should ready himself for the post of Opposition Leader in Kenya because he cannot win the presidency in 2022.





In an interview on Milele FM on Wednesday morning, the youthful lawmaker predicted doom for the DP, suggesting that he will lose to ODM leader, Raila Odinga, in the race.





Owino, who also predicted a referendum before the polls, said that instead, Ruto will come second and will take the Opposition Leader slot as Raila proceeds to clinch the top seat.





"Kenyans should prepare to welcome William Ruto as the chief Opposition Leader in 2022 (Wakenya wawe tayari kukaribisha William Ruto kama Chief Opposition Leader 2022)," he said.

The controversial MP also predicted a fallout between Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta, claiming that the President will instead stick to Raila, a union he says will run to the 2022 polls.





The legislator said that Uhuru will also benefit from the amendments and will ret urn as Prime Minister, opining that he will serve alongside Raila in Government.





"Let Kenyans prepare to welcome Raila as president and His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta as the Prime Minister (Wakenya wawe tayari kukaribisha Raila kama president na His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta kama Prime Minister)," he stated.



