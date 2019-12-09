Sunday December 9, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s political bedroom is Mt Kenya region.





Speaking at Giakanja Boys High School, Nyeri County, on Sunday, Ruto said the Head of State had backing across all parts of the country, arguing that it is the reason why he was elected in 2013 and re-elected in the 2017 General Election.





“The President's bedroom is 47 counties.”





“He belongs to all Kenyans and not just one tribe.”





“Do not be misguided; Jubilee was elected across the country," Ruto said.





Dr Ruto made these remarks while making reference to the burning of black t-shirts with inscriptions 'Uhuru's bedroom' and 'No early campaigns' by a group of youths at Giakanja's gate ahead of his arrival.





The youths, who are said to be allied to Ruto's Tanga Tanga faction, reportedly grabbed the t-shirts from another group of youths allied to Kieleweke, and set them ablaze while chanting pro-Ruto slogans.





However, the two rival groups were dispersed by police who arrested seven of them while others managed to escape.





Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, was the one who organized goons that disrupted the President’s function.



