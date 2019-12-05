Friday December 5, 2019-

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has warned embattled Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, against opening parallel offices days after Senate gave him a go-head.





The Senate through Deputy Speaker Prof. Kithure Kindiki, on Wednesday ruled that Waititu and his Samburu counterpart Moses Lenolkulal can continue carrying out their duties as governors only that they cannot access the county offices.





Waititu hailed the decision of Prof. Kindiki allowing him to run parallel offices.

“From tomorrow I will be in office in Kiambu where you call all come for services as it were before,” Waititu said on Thursday.





Waititu went ahead to reveal that he will hold his cabinet meeting on Friday, further dismissing changes made by his deputy Dr. James Nyoro.





But on Friday, Haji, who addressing a presser, warned Waititu against violating his bail terms.





He said if Waititu goes on with opening a parallel office in Kiambu town, he will be thrown in jail for violating his bail term.





Waititu is out on a Sh 15 million bail after he was arrested in June over stealing Sh 587 million from Kiambu County coffers.



