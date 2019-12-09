Monday December 9, 2019 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has proved once again that he will not go down easily after he unveiled a strategy he has deployed to fight back the 13 counts of conflict of interest and corruption leveled against him.





Sonko has hired a barrage of 12 lawyers to form his defense team among them high-ranking elected leaders.









Top on the list is Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, lawyer Nelson Havi, and Dan Maanzo.





Other include Cecil Miller, George Kithi, Alphonse Mutinda, Osundwa Michael, Harrison Kinyanjui and three others.





Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who is also trained as a lawyer, was seen in the court alongside Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.





The lawyers have promised to give Haji a run for his money as far Sonko’s corruption case is concerned.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







