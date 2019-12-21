Saturday, December 21, 2019- Deputy President William Ruto is celebrating his 53rd birthday today and his wife, Rachel, has penned this sweet message for him.





Taking to twitter, Mama Rachel posted throwback photo of her and the DP when they were real hustlers and described him as the best thing that has ever happened to her.



“Happy Birthday Bill. My best friend and confidant. This day is special as we celebrate your birthday and our wedding anniversary.



"The far we have come all I can say is thank you.









"Nothing I can do can repay the amount of love and support you have shown,” she tweeted.





In another tweet, she wrote, “My prayer for you as we go forward is Numbers 6:24-26:





"The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.”





Mama Rachel turned 51 last month and the DP also took to twitter to gush over her, describing her as his most treasured gift, his best friend and confidant.





“Happy Birthday my lovely wife, best friend, confidant and companion, Mama Rachel.





"You are the greatest gift of my life, my peerless supporter and a distinguished mother to our lovely children. I am proud of you,” wrote Ruto.





Despite being married for 28 years it is evident that they are still madly in love.



