Tuesday December 3, 2019 - Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has launched a scathing attack against Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'I, accusing him of being intoxicated by small power.





Speaking while in Kirinyaga last week, CS Matiang'i cautioned politicians against using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to divide the country.





The no-nonsense CS also told off his critics, noting that he only takes instructions from President Uhuru Kenyatta.





But reacting to these remarks, Duale asked the CS to "go slow" saying that "history repeats itself".





He noted that Matiang’i has let power get into his head, something he said could finish him completely.





"Circumstances do change, so do public officers come in and go.”





“Being in position of power, should never get into your head.”





“We are servants of the people.”





“Positions change.”

“What does not change is the purpose for which one is appointed which is for public service.”





“This should remain at heart," said Duale.





The National Assembly Majority Leader went ahead to list the names of some former high profile politicians and technocrats who ended up lonely and dejected after being intoxicated with power.





"Engineer Michael Kamau is nearly going what David Mwiraria went through, alone and dejected.”





“Presently, we now have Cabinet Secretary of Interior Fred Matiang'i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.”





“I have heard that the two are now exclaiming that they only receive instructions from a single person without realising that the presidency is a dual office that should be respected," Duale stated.



