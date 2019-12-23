Monday December 23, 2019 - Kirinyaga County Senator, Charles Kibiru, has dismissed assertions by Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, that his arrest was politically instigated.





Speaking on Sunday, Kibiru asked Kiambu residents not to believe Waititu’s claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta engineered his arrest.





Kibiru ruled out politics in the matter saying that as a member of the Senate County Public Accounts and Implementation Committee (CPAIC), he can confirm that Waititu has a real case to answer.

“I don’t think Mr Waititu’s woes are politically instigated.”





“I sit in the CPAIC and the governor has serious fiduciary issues,” he stated.





The County boss is accused of misappropriating Sh 587 million from his County.





He has also been barred from office over corruption cases.





To add salt to injury, Waititu was impeached last week by Kiambu County Assembly.





If the Senate approves his impeachment, Waititu will cease to be the Governor of the populous County.



