Monday, December 2, 2019 - This beautiful lady, by the name Doreen Moraa, has been living with HIV for 26 years and still going strong.





Doreen was born with the virus but her parents informed her when she was 13 years and she decided to share her story in a bid to create awareness and end stigma related with HIV.





While celebrating her 26th birthday recently, she wrote: “ My parents found out I was positive when I was 8, my doctors said if I reach 13 then I’ll be able to grow up a normal child but God wasn’t done with me yet he has added me 13 more years and this is just the beginning coz I know God’s not done with me yet.”





“I’m open about my HIV status not because of the pity but because one day i want someone to look at me and say “because of you, I did not give up”





In her latest post on social media, she flaunted her curves during a photoshoot and urged people to stop stigmatizing people living with HIV.





See the post below.



