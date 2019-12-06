Friday, December 6, 2019 - This naughty lady excited her facebook fans after she revealed why loud sex is always the best.





According to her, couples who have silent sex end up producing inactive children who cannot stand up and demand for their rights.





She wants women to moan and make all manner of noises during sex to avoid giving birth to dumb kids.





Surely, it’s a never a dull day in the internet.

See the lady’s post that excited her facebook fans.