Sunday December 15, 2019 - Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, has defended Deputy President William Ruto over his latest actions and his mode of politics.





Speaking yesterday, Barasa, a close ally of the DP, noted that Ruto's actions point at a down to earth man who is ready to mingle with anyone, and who is ready to carry out the roles entrusted to him.





He terms this the reason why the DP has been going to the lowest levels at times, and even dropping his executive status to have meals in kiosks while mingling with Kenyans.





According to him, Ruto is a humble man who has remained loyal to his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, throughout their tenure.





"It is only a matter of when, but not where you are coming from.”





“That is why the DP has remained loyal, submissive, down-to-earth and mingling with people from all backgrounds.”





“He has been eating in vibandas because he understands that God works with humble beginnings,” he said.





At the same time, Barasa rubbished claims of there being a rift between Uhuru and Ruto, terming the narrative false and the making of political gossips and conmen.





He called for honour for the DP, who has been criticized by some top state officers and politicians from rival groups, saying that being part of the presidency, he deserves respect.





“The government system is well anchored in the Constitution and the presidency is one arm."





‘There is no way you can discuss Uhuru without mentioning his deputy…there is no way you can claim to respect the President and not his deputy,” he added.





