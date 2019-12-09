Monday December 9,2019 - Muranga Women Representative, Sabina Chege, has shocked Kenyans after she was caught on camera kneeling in front of Deputy President William Ruto in a function in Maragua on Friday.





Chege, who had earlier apposed Ruto’s presidency in 2022, was seen begging the Deputy President to forgive her over her earlier sentiments.





But commenting on social media on Sunday, Chege dismissed those interpreting the photo as her kneeling before the DP saying they are baseless and ill-driven.

The picture, which appeared online, makes her appear as if she went down on her knees before she gave her contribution to the DP.





However, a clear look at the photo shows the lawmaker giving her contributions.





"Standing and not kneeling.... I only kneel before God..... Thanks H.E Uhuru Kenyatta for your support to Maragua women. Your contribution was well received," Chege said.



