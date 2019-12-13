Friday December 13, 2019 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Communications, Philip Etale, has dismissed claims that ODM leader, Raila Amolo Odinga, snubbed Deputy President William Ruto.





In a post on Thursday, Etale said that Raila shook hands with all leaders who were seated at the front row.





He insisted that these claims are baseless and aimed at distracting the general public from real issues affecting Kenyans.





"Ignore the photos being posted by some malicious people.”

“When H.E Hon. Raila Odinga arrived at Nyayo National Stadium, he shook hands with all those who sat on the front row of the Presidential dais including the Deputy President. End of story," he tweeted.





During the ceremony, Ruto urged Kenyans to avoid negative ethnicity.



He said that there is a need for Kenyans to speak in one voice.





“Let us build bridges of unity and eliminate negative ethnicity and divisions to be able to forge the largest transformation in our history," he urged.



