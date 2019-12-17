Tuesday December 17, 2019 - Court of Appeal Judge, Prof Otieno Odek, was found dead on Monday at an apartment in Kisumu where he had rented for night stay.





The 53-year-old jurist was found face-up naked in his bed, with a blanket drawn up below his chest.





A packet of Sildenafil Citrate commonly known as Viagra was found on his death bed and his penis was oozing blood.





The Judge stayed alone at the serviced Groovehut Apartments, a stone throw from the Kisumu Central Police Station.





He had arrived in Kisumu on Thursday as part of the Court of Appeal judges who were scheduled to hear cases in Western Kenya.

President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogised Prof Otieno Odek as a prolific intellectual and a gifted legal mind.





In his message of condolence to family and friend, President Kenyatta said he was shocked and deeply saddened by the news.





Justice Odek's death is a big blow to his family, the Judiciary and the country, he said, noting that he served with commitment, dedication and without fear or favour.





“In this hour of sorrow and grief, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolence,” President Kenyatta said and prayed for strength for the family.



