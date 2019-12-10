Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - Defectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have seized over Sh1.5 billion worth of fake US dollars from an apartment in Pangani Estate, Nairobi





The detectives stormed the house at Eden House Flats in Pangani Shopping Center on Tuesday after a tip off.





Upon searching the house, they found over 15 million counterfeit US Dollars stashed in a black bag.





The DCI confirmed that one suspect identified as Yassin Ahmed Osman (29) was arrested during the raid and was detained pending arraignment.

Detectives are keen on dismantling the web of criminals dealing in fake currency and fake gold to con unsuspecting individuals and this year alone, several people have been arrested.





See photos below.



