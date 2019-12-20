Friday, December 20, 2019 - Former State House operative, Dennis Itumbi, has claimed that the ruling blocking State officers facing corruption charges from office is targeting Deputy President William Ruto’s allies.





Taking to social media after the Court of Appeal upheld the ruling by Justice Mumbi Ngugi which blocks State officers charged with corruption from accessing office, Itumbi wrote:





"Listen, are you a governor and you support the Tangatanga political wing?





“Trust me we know you support Tangatanga. After the decision by Court of Appeal today, my unsolicited advice is keep off public statements supporting Tangatanga,"





"So far the selective prosecutions have only pinned allegations on governors believed to support Tangatanga.





“One ODM Governor even told a public rally nothing can happen to him. He is insulated. Meanwhile this matter should move to Supreme Court! Ni hayo tu kwa sasa,"

On Friday, Court of Appeal Judge, Jamila Mohammed, upheld Justice Mumbi Ngugi's landmark ruling that Governors facing graft charges should be barred from accessing their offices.





“What message does it send to the citizens if their leaders are charged with serious corruption offenses and are in office the following day, overseeing the affairs of the institution?” Mohammed said.





Previously, Governors charged with an offense would plead not guilty, secure release by paying cash bail, and then return to their normal lives.





So far, three Governors have been barred from accessing their offices until their cases are heard and determined.





They include; Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu)



