Thursday December 5, 2019 - Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria continued with his onslaught against the Building Bridges Initiative report, hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta hit back at the team giving demands about the document.





Venting on Thursday, Kuria said that the report failed to tackle serious election disputes which have rocked the country since the introduction of multiparty democracy.





According to him, no recommendations were made on key players in the polls conceding defeat to avoid bloodshed in chaotic elections.





"I have just finished reading the BBI report for myself.”





“Was particularly looking to see why Kenyans fight after every election," said Kuria.





"This is undoubtedly the biggest win for the BBI and the handshake.”





“I am sure all these things are there.”





“I will visit Optica today and re-read the BBI report again," he added.





On Wednesday, a furious Uhuru hit back at Mt Kenya rebels, who he accused of tossing him up and down on the BBI report.





"Now the report is out and they have taken another direction.”





“These are people who do not know where they are headed.”





“Your only concern is how you will live not about who the leader is."





"I am a bit angry but it is because every day when you wake up, it is just lectures," ranted Uhuru.



