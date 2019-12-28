Saturday December 28, 2019

-Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is once again in the mourning mood after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Narok County chairman ,Charles Ole Nampaso, died.





Nampaso succumbed to pneumonia at Nairobi Women’s Hospital on Friday and ODM party termed his death as a big blow to its family and the entire team.





"The ODM Party regrets to announce the death of Mr Charles Ole Nampaso, the Narok County Chairman early today at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital following a pneumonia attack. Mr Nampaso has been our pillar in Narok, a life member & strong defender of the party. We shall miss him," ODM wrote on Twitter.





Leaders from all corners of the country have already started sending their condolence messages to the family.





ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga described Nampaso as a pillar and strong defender of ODM.





He said his demise is a big blow to Orange party.



