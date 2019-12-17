Tuesday December 17, 2019 - Political analyst, Charles Kipkulei, has cast doubts on Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua's claims that his life is in danger.





This is after Mutua claimed that he has been threatened by Deputy President William Ruto, Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen and his National Assembly counterpart, Aden Duale, on two different occasions.





According to Kipkulei, the claims are hard to believe, looking at the political levels of the accused, especially Ruto and Aden Duale.





He asked the DCI to take serious action against Mutua, noting that Ruto, who is eyeing the presidency in the 2022 General Elections, would not allow himself to be that reckless.





"Duale and Ruto are experienced people and I don't think they can be that reckless (Duale na Ruto ni watu wako na experience na sidhani kama wanaweza kuwa that reckless)," he said.

He spoke on Radio Maisha's Bunge La Maisha on Tuesday morning, also attended by fellow analyst and strategist, David Osiany.





He further noted that Mutua is also being pulled down by his history, where he is known as a comical leader who depends largely on dramatic stints for political mileage.





Kipkulei linked this latest drama to the contest for Ukambani region’s kingpin, where Mutua has shown signs of wanting to grab the slot from Wiper Party boss, Kalonzo Musyoka.

"Mutua's claims don't shock me because he is a man who loves drama.”





“In Ukambani, people are seeking to take over from Kalonzo and since he thinks his popularity is declining, he wants to be seen as still around," he said.



