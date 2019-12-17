Tuesday December 17,2019 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has today summoned musician Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka over his “Wajinga Nyinyi” hit song.





Making the announcement on social media, King Kaka said he had been summoned by detectives from the DCI over the popular hit song.

“I have just been summoned by the CID," said King Kaka on his Twitter page.

His claims were backed up by Human Rights Activist, Boniface Mwangi, who disclosed that he had spoken to the musician and he is supposed to report to DCI headquarters at 12pm.





“I have spoken to @RabbitTheKing and he informs me that @DCI_Kenya have summoned him. His friends, fellow artistes and Kenyans of goodwill are joining him at DCI Headquarters, Kiambu Road, at 12pm. If you're able to join us, see you there. #IstandWithKingKaka #WaiguruSuesKingKaka” Mwangi wrote.





Although he did not disclose reasons for the summon, it is worth noting that it came barely hours after Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, threatened to sue the rapper for defamation.



