Friday December 20,2019 - Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has accused the Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, of being used by the Executive to remove Governors that support Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential quest in 2022.





Governors Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Mike Sonko (Nairobi) have already been barred from their offices over mischievous corruption cases and according to Itumbi, the DCI is targeting TangaTanga Governors who support Ruto’s presidential ambitions.





“There is a new way to remove a Governor from office, it is NOT in the constitution.”





“It is Karura.”





“Directorate of Criminal Investigations - DCI investigations - their quality, strength or depth not withstanding!” Itumbi said.

“They just need to say you are under their radar, have you charged as they investigate and you are no longer a Governor!”





“You cannot access your office, it is a scene of crime, not the type that no-one can access, just the type YOU cannot access,” he added.





Itumbi also said that DCI is targeting Tanga Tanga Governors and not ODM Governors since they are insulated by the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga.





“So far the selective prosecutions have only pinned allegations on Governors believed to support TangaTanga.”





“One ODM Governor even told a Public Rally nothing can happen to him. He is insulated,” he stated.



