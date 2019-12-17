Tuesday December 17, 2019 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has dismissed claims that his agency summoned musician Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka over his controversial song “Wajinga Nyinyi”.





On Tuesday morning, King Kaka alleged that he had been summoned by DCI over the hit song that has touched the ruling elite.





“I have just been summoned by The DCI,” King Kaka wrote on social media.

But through DCI’s Twitter account, Kinoti dismissed these claims and warned the musician to desist from using DCI as a platform for seeking media attention.





“We wish to condemn strongly false information being peddled through social media to the effect that one Kennedy Ombima @RabbitTheKinghas been summoned."2





"Nobody from @DCI_Kenya has summoned him| @bonifacemwangi@citizentvkenya,” DCI said in a statement.





“Anybody wishing for publicity should be warned to desist from using the @DCI_Kenya as a platform in seeking media attention,” DCI added.



