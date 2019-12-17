Tuesday December 17, 2019 - The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has been asked not to be used by leaders to settle political scores.





On Tuesday, DCI summoned musician Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka over his popular hit song "Wajinga Nyinyi".





This is after Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, threatened to sue the musician for mentioning her in the hit song that has over 1 million views on Youtube.

Now former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has accused DCI of fueling a revolution for trying to criminalise creativity.





“Dear @DCI_Kenya, let Civil matters remain in the Civil Court."



"Attempting to criminalize the Creative Economy, is losing the plot."



"But as usual, Publicity Hungry."



"This is how Revolutions are sparked.Before your summons, it was just a tweet here and a retweet there..#WajingaNyinyi,” Itumbi stated.



