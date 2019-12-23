Monday December 23, 2019 - Former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, David Ndii, has said Deputy President William Ruto will not win the Presidency in 2022.





Dr Ruto is among the front runners for the top seat once President Uhuru Kenyatta retires in 2022.





Others who are planning to contest include NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and Machakos Governor, Dr Afred Mutua.





In a comment on social media over the weekend, Ndii denied that he is a member of the Tanga Tanga or Kieleweke groups saying he is a Kenyan who is free to air his views.

He said he never supports Ruto or “dynasties” but prophesied that Deputy President will not make it to the presidency in 2022.





“I see 3 types trying to paint me into Ruto corner.”





“Tangatangas wishing it were true.”





“Dynasts trying to embarrass me to recant.”





“And those whose bandwidth is too low to understand what I’v said.”





“Wacha nikufichulie siri.”





“Arap Mashamba Ikulu atakua anaiona kwa Viusasa,” David Ndii said.



