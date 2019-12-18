Wednesday December 18, 2019 - The Cuban Government has issued a statement about the whereabouts of two doctors who were abducted in Mandera by suspected Al Shabaab terrorists.





In a statement yesterday in Havana, Vice President of Council of Ministers, Ines Maria Chapman, stated that doctors, Assel Herrera and Landy Rodriguez, are alive and well and are being held somewhere in Somalia.





He stated that both the Kenyan and Cuban Governments are working hand-in-hand to ensure that the doctors are set free from the abductors.

He added that the doctors will soon be free.





“The Kenyan authorities affirmed that both doctors, Assel Herrera and Landy Rodriguez, are well and they will continue their efforts, as well as those carried out by our country, for their safe return to Cuba,” he said.





The Al Shabaab militiamen have admitted abducting the doctors.





The Government official said that the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of $1.5 billion before they can release the doctors following the incident.





The Cuban official asked for patience as efforts to rescue them continues.





"Our people can be sure that the Cuban government, like the Government of Kenya, is making huge efforts, paying special attention to this issue," Chapman said.



