Tuesday December 17, 2019 - Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has threatened to sue Kennedy Ombima alias King Kaka for defaming her using “Wajinga Nyinyi” anthem.





Waiguru, through her lawyers Kiragu Wathuta & Company Advocates, wants the rapper to apologize within 48 hours after which she has threatened to file a legal suit.





“…that you offer unequivocal unqualified and unreserved retraction as well as an apology to our client subject to review and approval,” the letter dated December 15 reads in part.

She further notes that the rapper paints her as an extremely corrupt individual who was involved in the theft of Sh790 million from the National Youth Service (NYS), claims she says are unfounded.





The lyrics, Ms Waiguru says, depict her as unfit to hold office.





“You ought to have known that despite extensive investigations and several prosecutions in relation to the loss of funds at NYS, our client has never been charged in a court of law as an accused person in relation to NYS or any other scandal …,” it continues.





In the song, King Kaka raps about the rot in society including corruption, unemployment and the poor education system.





Apart from the Kirinyaga Governor, King Kaka also mentions Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Nairobi’s Mike Sonko.



