Tuesday December 17, 2019 - The Chinese Government has declared that it will support Kenya's bid for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).





In a press release by the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) on Monday, Chinese President, Xi Jinping ’s special envoy Wang Yong, who paid President Uhuru Kenyatta a courtesy call at State House, stated that China had faith that Kenya was better placed to voice Africa’s interests at the UNSC.

“We firmly support the reforms of the UN Security Council and believe that Kenya will help to increase the voice of African countries at the UN Security Council,” Wang stated.





Wang is in the country to attend the launch of the Standard Gauge Railway freight service from Nairobi to the Naivasha Inland Container Depot on Tuesday.





The Chinese envoy added that his country was proud of the intense lobbying that President Kenyatta had put in place to ensure that Kenya's bid for a seat at the UNSC was successful.



