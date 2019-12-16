Monday, December 16, 2019- Chief Justice David Maraga has paid glowing tribute to Justice Prof Otieno Odek, who collapsed and died in his Kisumu home on Monday morning.

Prof Odek was a senior judge sitting in the Kenyan Court of Appeal and cause of death has yet to be established.





Prof Odek had been a partner at Prof Tom Ojienda's law firm before moving to the bench and was set to testify against his former colleague who is facing charges of fraud over Sh89m he received as legal fees from Mumias Sugar Company.









Taking to twitter, Maraga described the late Odek as a ‘distinguished judge and prolific legal scholar’





Read his post below.



