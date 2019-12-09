Monday, December 9, 2019 - Arsenal hope to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they face off with West Ham United at the London Stadium tonight.





The gunners are currently winless in their last nine games in all competitions - their worst run in 42 years. Go Here>>>





The Hammers on the other hand, have only managed one win in 10 games.





Head to Head. Go Here>>>





The Hammers have beaten the Gunners only twice in their last 24 attempts home or away, with Arsenal winning 18 of those.





However, the Hammers could win back-to-back matches against Arsenal for the first time since a run of three in a row in 2006 and 2007, while they have not won consecutive home games against the Gunners since 1984.





P ossible starting lineups: Go Here>>>





West Ham: Martin; Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Yarmolenko, Noble, Rice, Fornals; Anderson; Antonio





Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Sokratis, Luiz, Tierney; Xhaka, Guendouzi; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette





Prediction: West Ham 2: 2 Arsenal Go Here>>>





This is a clash between two woefully out-of-form teams, pitting a poor home record against a poor away one and we reckon they will share the spoils in a goalfest.





See more tips below and play responsibly.





CY1 (19:00) Ethnikos Achnas v Enosis Neon –GG





NL2 (21:00) Jong Ajax v Roda JC –Over 2.5 Go Here>>>





NL2 (21:00) Jong AZ v Helmond Sport -1





DE2 (21:30) Stuttgart v Nuremberg –GG





EPL (23:00) West Ham v Arsenal-GG





IT2 (23:00) Perugia v Cosenza Calcio –IX





PT1 (23:15) Rio Ave v Gil Vicente FC -1



