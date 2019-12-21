Sunday, December 22, 2019- London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, face off today in a clash that will see Jose Mourinho take on his former club and former player.





The Portuguese tactician has overseen four wins from his five league games in charge of Spurs so far, whereas Lampard’s Chelsea are in a woeful run of form with four defeats from their last five.









Spurs have dominated this fixture in recent years with three wins from their last five Premier League meetings - as many as they managed in their previous 20.





Chelsea have only won two of their last 13 league visits to Spurs but could become the first club to win a Premier League away game against the same team at three different venues having already beaten Tottenham at White Hart Lane and Wembley.





Tottenham secured a 3-1 triumph in this fixture last season but the most recent contest in February ended 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.





Possible starting lineups:





Tottenham: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Sissoko, Dier; Lucas, Alli, Son; Kane





Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Abraham, Pulisic





Prediction: Tottenham 2:1 Chelsea





Chelsea are in a poor run of in the league and now is just about the worst time for them to make the short trip to a Tottenham team brimming with confidence.





The Blues have the attacking quality to cause Spurs problems, but their defensive record will be a major concern up against Son, Kane and a reborn Deli Alli.





See more tips below and play responsibly.





