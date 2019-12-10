Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - Champions League football resumes tonight with several mouth-watering clashes line up.





Inter Milan host Barcelona hoping to join the Catalans into the last 16 stage of the Champions League in what is without a doubt the standout tie of the day. Go Here>>>





Barcelona have already booked their spot in the knockout round as group winners but Inter are battling Borussia Dortmund for the second qualification spot.





Head To Head Go Here>>>





The Spanish giants lead the head-to-head record with five wins to Inter's one, with the pair also playing out three draws.





Barca recorded a 2-1 win over Inter in the reverse fixture earlier this season, while Inter's sole victory in this fixture came on home soil in the semi-finals of the 2009/10 tournament. Go Here>>>





Barca have also never won a European match away to Inter, although they have suffered just one defeat, picking up three draws in the process.





Prediction: Inter 2:1 Barcelona Go Here>>>





This is a game that could go either way but we expect Inter, who must get something from this match to progress to the knock out stage of the elite club competition to go all out and secure the three points.





See more tips below and play responsibly.





ECL (19:55) Napoli v Genk -1 and Over 2.5





ECL (19:55) Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool –GG





ECL (22:00) Ajax v Valencia -1 Go Here>>>





ECL (22:00) Benfica v Zenit –GG





ECL (22:00) Chelsea v Lille –Over 2.5





ECL (22:00) Dortmund v Slavia Prague -1





ECL (22:00) Inter v Barcelona –GG





ECL (22:00) Lyon v RB Leipzig –Over 2.5



