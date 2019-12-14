Saturday, December 14, 2019- Chelsea face off with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge looking to bounce back from last weekend’s loss to Everton and strengthen their position in the top four. Go Here>>>





Chelsea ace Tammy Abraham failed to impress in the 3-1 loss to Everton but the rising star is likely to prove a handful for Bournemouth defenders.





Bournemouth are in woeful run of form having lost their last five games in the topflight and we expect the Blues to secure a comfortable win against Eddie Howe’s troops .





Prediction: Chelsea 3:1 Bournemouth Go Here>>>





See more tips below and play responsibly.





EPL (15:30) Liverpool v Watford –Over 2.5





DE1 (17; 30) Bayern v Werder Bremen –Over 2.5





DE1 (17:30) Mainz v Dortmund -2





EPL (18:00) Chelsea v Bournemouth -1





EPL (18:00) Leicester v Norwich -1 Go Here>>>





ENC (18:00) Leeds v Cardiff -1





ES1 (18:00) Real Sociedad v Barcelona-2





FR1 (19:30) Metz v Marseille -2





BE1 (20:00) Antwerp v Eupen -1





IT1 (20:00) Napoli v Parma-1





EPL (20:30) Southampton v West Ham –GG





ES1 (23:00) A. Madrid v Osasuna-1