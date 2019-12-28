Saturday, December 28, 2019- Manchester United bounced back from the shock 2-0 defeat to Watford by easing past Newcastle United on Boxing Day at Old Trafford.





Meanwhile, the Clarets suffered a 1-0 loss to Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton at Goodison Park following back-to-back wins over Newcastle and Bournemouth.





We are backing Marcus Rashford, who scored his 11th goal of the season in the Boxing Day clash against Newcastle, to continue his fine run and lead t he Red Devils to two wins on the bounce





In their last meeting at Turf Moor United defeated Burnley 2-0, and we predict that history is going to repeat itself.





EPL (18:00) Newcastle v Everton –Over 1.5





EPL (18:00) Norwich v Spurs –GG





EPL (18:00) Watford v Aston Villa -1X





EPL (18:00) West Ham v Leicester –Over 1.5





EPL (22:45) Burnley v Man United -2





CAF (17:00) Zesco v Zamalek –Under 2.5





CAF (19:00) USM Alger v Mamelodi Sundowns –Over 1.5





CAF (20:00) Etoile du Sahel v AL Hilal -1





CAF (22:00) AL Ahly v FC Platinum -1





CAF (22:00) Wydad Casablanca v Petro Atletico -1











