Tuesday, December 3, 2019 - Manchester City face Burnley at the Turf Moor stadium tonight hoping to return to winning ways and keep their dwindling title hopes alive.





A 2-2 draw with Newcastle United over the weekend leaves the Citizens 11 points behind run away leaders Liverpool after only 14 games, and another slip-up in midweek could be the final nail in their title defence.





Head to Head





Man City have dominated this fixture in recent years, losing just one of the last 22 meetings across all competitions including seven wins from the last eight.





The last time City played Burnley at the Turf Moor, Aguero scored the lone goal as Burnley restricted the champions to just 1-0 win having lost 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in both the league and FA Cup already that season.





Prediction: Burnley 1:2 Man City





Man City are in some of the worst form they have experienced over the past two-and-a-half seasons, but we are still backing them to pick up a much-needed victory.





