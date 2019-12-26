Thursday, December 26, 2019- Go Here>>> Can Mikel Arteta start his Arsenal reign with a bang? Well, that question will be answered shortly today when the Spaniard leads the Gunners against the Cherries at the Dean Court Stadium.





Arsenal played out to a barren draw against Everton last time out while injury hit Bournemouth lost at home to Burnley.





While Bournemouth are will always be a hard nut to crack in front of their own fans, we are backing the Gunners to grind out a narrow victory.









Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal





EPL(15:30) Tottenham v Brighton -1





BE1(16:30) Genk v Eupen -1





EPL(18:00) Bournemouth v Arsenal -2





EPL(18:00) Chelsea v Southampton -1





EPL(18:00) Everton v Burnley -1





ENC(18:00) Barnsley v West Brom -2





EPL(18:00) Aston Villa v Norwich –GG





SCP(18:00) Rangers v Kilmarnock -1





EPL(19:30) Man United v Newcastle –GG





BE1(22:30) St.Liege v Gent -1





EPL(22:00) Leeds v Liverpool –GG