Wednesday, December 18, 2019- All eyes will be at the Camp Nou tonight when Barcelona face off with Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season.





Only goal difference separates the two titans at the top of La Liga as they approach the midway point of the season.





Head To Head





Real Madrid are currently in a six-match winless streak against their bitter rivals, stretching back to the Spanish Super Cup double-header at the beginning of the 2017-18 campaign.





In the league alone, Madrid have not beaten Barca since a 2-1 triumph at Camp Nou in April 2016 - one of only four victories from the 19 La Liga Clasicos over the course of the decade, compared to 11 for the Catalans.





The corresponding fixture last season, Barcelona thumped Madrid 5-1 courtesy of a fine Luiz Suarez hat-trick.





Possible starting lineups:





Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann





Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius









Barcelona boast a formidable home record and we are backing Messi to inspire the Catalans to inflict more Clasico misery on Real Madrid.





See more tips below and play responsibly.





ES1(21:00) Barcelona v Real Madrid –GG





