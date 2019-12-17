Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - Aston Villa face off with Liverpool tonight for a place in the EFL Cup semi-finals at Villa Park.
Liverpool are expected to field a weakened side since majority of the senior players will be in Qatar for the Club World Cup.
While stranger things have happened in football, this is the one match nobody expects Liverpool to win.
The simple fact is that this will be a Premier League side against an Under-23 side, and when it boils down to that, there can surely only be one outcome.
Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Liverpool
See more tips below and play responsibly.
DE1 (19:30) Werder Bremen v Mainz –GG
NLC (19:30) Twenet v G.A. Eagles –GG
NLC (20:45) Excelsior v Eindhoven –Over 2.5
DE1 (21:30) Dortmund v RB Leipzig –GG
BEC (21:45) Wargem v Charleroi –GG
EFL (21:45) Aston Villa v Liverpool –GG
FRC (22:05) Monaco v Lille –GG
