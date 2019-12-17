Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - Aston Villa face off with Liverpool tonight for a place in the EFL Cup semi-finals at Villa Park.





Liverpool are expected to field a weakened side since majority of the senior players will be in Qatar for the Club World Cup.





While stranger things h ave happened in football, this is the one match nobody expects Liverpool to win.





The simple fact is that this will be a Premier League side against an Under-23 side, and when it boils down to that, there can surely only be one outcome.





Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Liverpool





See more tips below and play responsibly.





DE1 (19:30) Werder Bremen v Mainz –GG





NLC (19:30) Twenet v G.A. Eagles –GG





NLC (20:45) Excelsior v Eindhoven –Over 2.5





DE1 (21:30) Dortmund v RB Leipzig –GG





BEC (21:45) Wargem v Charleroi –GG





EFL (21:45) Aston Villa v Liverpool –GG





FRC (22:05) Monaco v Lille –GG



