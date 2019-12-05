Thursday, December 5, 2019 - Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion tonight looking to end a six-match winless streak in the Premier League.





On the other hand, the Seagulls make the trip to north London having suffered three successive defeats in top flight football, a run of form which has left the club in the relegation zone.





Tonight’s meeting will represent just the 20th competitive encounter between the two clubs, with Arsenal registering 12 wins in comparison to just three victories for Brighton.





However, despite the dominant record for the Gunners, it is the Seagulls who have fared better since their promotion to the Premier League in 2017.





Brighton are currently on a three-match unbeaten streak against the Gunners, with a 2-1 triumph in March 2018 being followed up by two 1-1 draws during the last season.









Brighton will likely cause problems for their hosts but we are backing Ljungberg to get his first win in an entertaining game.





