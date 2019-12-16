Monday, December 16, 2019- Go Here>>> We hope you made good money over the weekend from our tips as we got most of our predictions spot on.





As usual, we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game and today we have selected seven football matches where you can make over Sh6000 from just Sh200 stake.





See the tips below and play responsibly.





TR1 (19:00) Istanbul Basaksehir v Konyaspor -1





Dk1 (20:00) FC Copenhagen v Odense -1





EG1(20:30) El Geish v Zamalek-2





DE2 (21:30) Darmstadt v Stuttgart – 2





IT1(21:30) Cagliari v Lazio –GG





EPL(21:45) Crystal Palace v Brighton -1





PT1(22:15) F Porto v Tondela-Over 2.5