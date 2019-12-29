Sunday, December 29, 2019- All eyes will be at the Emirates Stadium today when Arsenal face off with Chelsea in the premier league.









The Gunners currently sit on 12 place on the standings 8 points off the top four.









Today's encounter represents the 199th competitive meeting between the two clubs, with Arsenal registering 77 wins in comparison to 67 victories for Chelsea.





Neither side have been able to put together successive triumphs in this fixture over normal time since Chelsea recorded 6-0 and 2-0 victories in 2014.





This will be the first contest between the teams since Chelsea recorded a 4-1 win in the Europa League final in May.





Both teams are currently struggling for any kind of consistency, especially defensively, and that could lead to an entertaining encounter ending in a draw.





EPL (17:00) Arsenal v Chelsea –GG





EPL (19:30) Liverpool v Wolves –GG





EPL (21:00) Man City v Sheffield United -1





ENC (18:00) West Brom v Middlesbrough-1





SCP (14:00) Celtic v Rangers -1X





EN1 (17:00) Nottingham Forest v Wigan -1





ENC (17:00) Bristol City v Luton Town -1





IT2 (19:00) Benevento v Ascoli-1